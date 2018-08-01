Lakeside Foods Breaks Ground On Packaging Facility Expansion

Lakeside Foods Inc. recently broke ground on a 100,000-s.f. addition to its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, frozen packaging facility. The project is part of a growth plan that began with acquisitions earlier this year of Riverside Foods and Good Eats to broaden and diversify the company’s product portfolio.

The $40 million project will expand the facility’s frozen warehouse and refrigerated packaging space to meet the custom packaging needs of customers and increase capacity to enable product innovation in the frozen foods category. The project includes redesigning processing operations to meet the highest food safety industry standards and installing new automated packaging equipment.

“The existing facility packages more than 100 million pounds of canned and frozen vegetables per year for more than 100 private-label customers and operates seven days a week to keep up with current demand,” said Joe Yanda, SVP of operations for Lakeside Foods. “The expanded space and upgraded equipment will allow us to increase frozen food offerings and leverage new business opportunities.”

Lakeside Foods’ expansion comes on the heels of two recent acquisitions to broaden the company’s product offerings, better meet customer needs as a full-line supplier and innovate into new food categories. In April, the company purchased Riverside Foods, a producer of specialty appetizers and seafood for the foodservice and restaurant industry. In June, Lakeside Foods purchased Good Eats Food Co., which markets niche specialty offerings Ser!ous Bean Co. flavored beans and Ruthie’s Twisted Harvest frozen vegetables. Both brands are available at retail and foodservice.

The project is supported by local economic development agencies and the USDA. Construction will begin in August, with completion expected in early 2019.

