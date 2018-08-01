Western Union Expands Network To Albertsons Cos. Stores Nationwide

The Western Union Co. is strengthening its presence across the U.S. after signing a deal with Albertsons Cos. The agreement will enable consumer access to international and domestic money transfer and money order services, as well as bill payment services at Albertsons Cos. banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

Consumers also will have the option to start a money transfer transaction on the Western Union mobile app, and then pay in cash at any Albertsons Cos. store to complete it. Consumers may also opt to have their receivers pick up their money in cash at one of Western Union’s more than 550,000 global retail agent locations or pay out to bank accounts or mobile wallets, where available.

“At Western Union, we continue to connect the dots across the world as we link reputable U.S. brands, popular with our money transfer customers, to our global agent network in more than 200 countries and territories. Our brand heritage, advancing technology and compliance capabilities are the pillars of our reputation and enable strong, lasting relationships with our customers and agents. We welcome Albertsons into our global family of network agents,” said Hikmet Ersek, president and CEO of Western Union. “We want to make it convenient for consumers to move money wherever and whenever they need to. Our collaboration with Albertsons supports our network expansion strategy of offering customers convenience to send money and pay bills, as a part of their daily routine.”

“At Albertsons Companies, our goal is to exceed our customers’ evolving expectations by seeking better ways to create and deliver unsurpassed service and value. Our agreement with Western Union will help our customers quickly and easily complete multiple errands under one roof,” said Mark Panzer, SVP of pharmacy and GM/HBC at Albertsons Cos.

Western Union’s retail network across North America includes more than 45,000 agent locations and represents multiple classes of trade, including supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and banks, among others.

