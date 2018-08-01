Wisconsin Wins Big At Annual American Cheese Society Competition

For the 14th consecutive year, Wisconsin cheesemakers captured more awards than any other state or country at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2018 Competition. Wisconsin cheese and dairy producers took home a total of 94 awards—more than the next two states combined—at the 35th annual competition and conference held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past weekend.

Wisconsin butter, yogurt and cheesemakers claimed 26 percent of all awards, including 27 first-place ribbons, 30 second-place and 37 third-place. More than 30 Wisconsin companies took home one or more awards.

Wisconsin cheese companies also swept the awards in five categories:

American Originals, Brick Cheese—made from cow’s milk

American Originals, Brick Muenster—made from cow’s milk

Italian Type Cheeses, Grating types—all milks

Flavored Cheeses, Feta with Flavor Added—all milks

Cheese Spreads, Open Category Cold Pack Style—all milks

Several companies from Wisconsin earned multiple awards at this year’s competition. Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe took home 12 awards, including seven first-place ribbons. BelGioioso Cheese of Green Bay earned nine awards, including two first-place ribbons. Maple Leaf Cheese of Monroe garnered seven awards, with three first-place ribbons, and Emmi Roth, also of Monroe, took home six awards, including first-, second- and third-place wins.

“Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy producers are incredibly passionate and dedicated to perfecting their craft,” said Suzanne Fanning, VP of marketing communications at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “We could not be more excited that their hard work has once again been recognized by the American Cheese Society. Beyond honoring their great achievements, this year’s competition was a true celebration of the outstanding cheesemaking community that thrives in Wisconsin.”

The 2018 ACS competition included 1,954 entries from 259 companies representing 35 U.S. states, five Canadian provinces, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

Keep reading: