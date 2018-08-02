Hy-Vee Implementing GK Software’s POS Platform And Solution Suite

Hy-Vee will deploy GK Software’s next-generation store systems, including OmniPOS for omni-channel POS, Mobile Customer Assistant (MCA) for mobile app self-scanning and the TransAction+ payment solution. By selecting GK Software, Hy-Vee will have the ability to use a single platform to support a variety of customer touchpoints, including traditional POS, self-checkout, mobile check-out solutions, payments, click-and-collect e-commerce and more.

“Hy-Vee is recognized as a leader in technology innovation and excellent customer service,” said GK software. “As a progressive and forward-thinking retailer, Hy-Vee demanded a POS system that would allow the company to be responsive to its customers and business, especially in an industry that rewards those that can move and implement changes quickly. GK Software is uniquely capable of delivering the level of functionality, flexibility and service Hy-Vee requires for its current and future projects.”

“In today’s ever-changing retail environment, we recognize the need to deliver a cohesive customer experience,” added Luke Tingley, SVP of IT, Hy-Vee. “By integrating software that will allow us to deliver innovations at a greater pace, we are better equipped to provide our customers with an outstanding experience.”

GK Software’s store systems include the following products:

OmniPOS—a flexible platform providing real-time omni-channel retailing services across all store touchpoints.

TransAction+—an adaptable and configurable payment processing solution.

Mobile Customer Assistant (MCA)—a mobile app providing a variety of services on Hy-Vee customers’ smart phones, including Self-scan.

GK Software says its capabilities and functionalities will provide fast and seamless integration with Hy-Vee’s existing infrastructure; solution extensibility that empowers Hy-Vee to innovate on top of the GK platform; and agile and flexible platform architecture that can adjust and grow with Hy-Vee’s evolving business needs.

“We are excited to work with Hy-Vee as the company continues to push the boundaries of cutting-edge customer service and technology,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO, GK Software USA. “With GK’s solutions, Hy-Vee will be able to seamlessly access every functional element across all touchpoints in the store, allowing the retailer to innovate faster and better serve its customers, while staying at the forefront of a competitive and constantly changing retail landscape.”

