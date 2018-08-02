California’s Nugget Markets Selects ReposiTrak For Prop 65 Compliance

Nugget Markets is deploying ReposiTrak Inc.’s Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate compliance documentation at corporate, facility and item levels, and streamline its supplier approval process. Because the chain operates entirely in California, ReposiTrak’s compliance solution will help Nugget Markets protect its business from the risk of incurring Proposition 65 violations.

California’s Prop 65 requires products containing any of hundreds of ingredients that could cause cancer to include a warning label on its packaging. ReposiTrak’s Compliance & Risk Management suite—which has more than 250,000 connection points in the supply chain and endorsements from trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC—enables retailers to confirm that suppliers are meeting these requirements.

Founded in 1926, Nugget Markets is a family-owned and operated grocery store chain based in Woodland. The chain offers a variety of specialty and conventional products.

“We needed a way to better comply with the new Prop 65 requirements as well as ensure compliance with the wide variety of suppliers in our growing network. We saw immense value in community since ReposiTrak works with several California retailers and suppliers, which combined with their easy-to-use, industry-leading solution, made them the clear choice for our own compliance management needs,” said Tyler Smith, safety and compliance specialist for Nugget Markets. “Food safety compliance is a top priority for Nugget Markets. We work hard every day to protect our brand and, more importantly, protect our consumers.”

“Nugget Markets is using ReposiTrak to protect its business from Prop 65 risk and optimize its supplier approval program,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our industry-leading solution is designed to not only shield businesses from brand, financial and regulatory risk, but to also keep consumers safe through better food management and compliance technologies. In doing so, we provide companies with a better way to run their supply chains and focus on growing their businesses.”

ReposiTrak’s Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers and their trading partners, consisting of three product families: Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise, says the company.

