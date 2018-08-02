Sprouts Creates Chief Merchandising Officer Position

Sprouts Farmers Market has appointed Dave McGlinchey as chief merchandising officer, a new executive team role created to “advance Sprouts’ commitment to leadership in the fresh, natural and organic industry.” McGlinchey has served as Sprouts’ SVP of merchandising services since 2017 and will report to Jim Nielsen, Sprouts’ president and COO.

“Dave’s experience and passion for delivering consistent, coordinated and sustainable merchandising strategies across all categories will continue to position Sprouts as a driving force for making innovative natural and organic brands affordable and accessible for everyone,” said Nielsen.

McGlinchey brings more than 20 years of grocery merchandising and leadership experience in both mass and conventional grocery to his new role. Before joining Sprouts, he was SVP of merchandising and marketing for Shaw’s and Star Market in the Northeast. Earlier, he served in a number of leadership roles over a 14-year span at Stop & Shop/Giant Food, including SVP of merchandising support and VP of grocery merchandising. McGlinchey earned his bachelor of science in economics and finance and his MBA from Bentley University.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 17 states from coast to coast.

