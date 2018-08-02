Weis Markets Donates $225,000 To Paralyzed Veterans Of America

Weis Markets on Wednesday presented a $225,000 donation to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) in support of its “Mission: ABLE” Heart of the Brave campaign, which encourages veterans and their families, corporate supporters and friends to help create an America where the most severely injured veterans have access to care, jobs and benefits.

This donation was generated through customer contributions during a two-week, in-store fundraising program. Weis stores raised $195,000, and a corporate contribution rounded up the donation to $225,000. This is a significant increase from Weis’ inaugural PVA Veteran’s Day campaign in 2017, which raised a total of $150,000 for the organization.

“We are extremely grateful to our customers for their generosity, and we’re proud of our many associates who helped generate this donation, which was a $75,000 increase over what was donated during our inaugural PVA campaign last year,” said Ron Bonacci, VP of advertising and marketing for Weis Markets. “Paralyzed Veterans of America provides much-needed support to veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. We are pleased to be working in support of this deserving cause.”

To support the initiative, Weis Markets and its associates encouraged customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3 or $5 vouchers from June 21-July 11.

With more than 42,000 American veterans living with spinal cord-related paralysis, PVA’s mission is to create an America where the most severely injured veterans are provided the physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

