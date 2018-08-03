Online marketplace Shipt began offering same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials from Buy For Less and Uptown Grocery stores throughout Oklahoma City on Aug. 2.

Shipt first launched in the state of Oklahoma in 2017, and this expansion will give more than 300,000 more households access to products from their local Buy for Less and Uptown Grocery stores delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour.

“Shipt’s expansion in Oklahoma City further provides our members with a convenient, hassle-free delivery service. Buy for Less and Uptown Grocery are local to OKC, and these additions provide more retailer options in the Shipt marketplace, allowing families to get their favorite products delivered straight to their doors,” said Bill Smith, Shipt founder and CEO. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

“We are continually pushing the boundaries of innovation by searching for more opportunities to consistently serve our guests the very best in both quality and convenience,” said Simone Graves, director of executive office, Buy for Less. “We are thrilled to share synergy with Shipt through offering the best service, produce and products to our guests through the speedy at-home delivery Shipt will be providing. We are excited to offer this amazing service to all members of the Oklahoma community.”

Founded in 1988, Buy for Less has expanded to 15 affiliate locations across Oklahoma City.

Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add to its network of shoppers throughout Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

