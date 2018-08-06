VT Cheese Makers, Schuman Cheese Highly Decorated In Competition

Vermont cheese makers and cheeses produced by Schuman Cheese of Fairfield, New Jersey, won several awards at recent summer competitions from the American Cheese Society (ACS) International Cheese Awards and Wisconsin State Fair.

The ACS competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, saw 13 Vermont cheese makers earn 36 ribbons, including Best of Show for Harbison and a second-place Best of Show for Calderwood, both produced by Jasper Hill Farm of Greensboro, Vermont.

The 13 Vermont award winners are members of the Vermont Cheese Council (VCC), an organization dedicated to the production and advancement of Vermont cheese.

This year, there were 2,024 cheeses from around the U.S. in the ACS competition. All competitors are given judging notes for their products, which are helpful in evaluating the cheeses and, in some cases, improving the quality of production of cheeses.

In addition to Jasper Hill Farm, winners from Vermont were:

Boston Post Dairy, Enosburg Falls: Greek Style Feta, first place, and Tres Bonne Reserve, third place.

Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cabot: Cabot Sour Cream, first place, and Old School Cheddar, third place.

Cate Hill Orchard, Craftsbury Commons (a first-time competitor at the ACS competition): Wild Mountain Tomme, third place.

Consider Bardwell Farm, West Pawlet: Slyboro, first place; Goatlet, first place (with Crown Finish Caves); Pawlet, second place; and Manchester, second place.

Grafton Village Cheese Co., Grafton: Shepsog, third place, and Bear Hill, second place.

Maplebrook Farm, Bennington: Whole Milk Block Feta, second place.

Parish Hill Creamery, West Westminster: Reverie, first place, and Vermont Herdsman, second place.

Plymouth Artisan Cheese, Plymouth: Ballyhoo Brie, second place.

Shelburne Farms, Shelburne: six-month Cheddar, first place.

Spring Brook Farm/Farms for City Kids Foundation, Reading: Reading Raclette, first place; Tarentaise Reserve, first place; Tarentaise, first place; and Ashbrook, second place.

Vermont Creamery, Websterville: Bonne Bouche, first place; Cultured Butter with Sea Salt, first place; Fromage Blanc, first place; Bijou, second place; Coupole, third place; Quark, third place; and 1916 with Wegmans Market Affinage Program, first place.

Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co., Woodstock: Lille Colummiers Bebe, first place; Windsordale, second place; and Governors Cheddar, third place.

Schuman Cheese added 15 domestic and international medals at industry competitions in recent weeks. Products from Yellow Door Creamery, its Cello brand and its recently rebranded Montforte line all won awards. All of the winning cheeses hail from Wisconsin—Schuman’s Lake Country Dairy in Turtle Lake.

Winning Schuman cheeses are Cello Mascarpone, Rich & Creamy Mascarpone, Thick & Smooth Mascarpone; Cello Traditional Romano; Cello Italian-Style Fontal; Cello Hand-Crafted Asiago: Montforte Blue and Gorgonzola; Yellow Door Creamery Hand-Rubbed Fontina Harissa, Tuscan and Mayan Cocoa & Coffee varieties; and Yellow Door Creamery Alpine Collection (Montea and Altu).

