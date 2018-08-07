Potatoes USA Debuts ‘Performance-Boosting Benefits’ Campaign

As part of a new marketing campaign directed at consumers with an active lifestyle, Potatoes USA, a marketing and research organization, has identified a nutrition-based lifestyle benefit that challenges consumers’ preconceived notions about potatoes.

“Extensive research led to a strategy based on a key truth: Potatoes fuel performance,” the organization says. “Most people don’t consider the potato a performance food and are surprised to learn about all of the nutritional benefits. Potatoes provide the energy, potassium and complex carbohydrate people need to perform at their best.”

A medium-size, 5.2-oz. potato with the skin on has 26 grams of carbohydrate, 620 mg of potassium, and is more energy packed than any other popular vegetable, says Potatoes USA. Potatoes also contain many other important nutrients that athletes seek such as 27mg of vitamin C, 2g of fiber and 3g of complete protein.

Potatoes USA is bringing its “performance” strategy to life in a new campaign that shows how potatoes fuel athletic performance and poses the question: “What are you eating?”

“The campaign is based on the idea that consistently beating your personal best isn’t just about how you train, it’s about what you eat,” says the organization.

“The potato undeniably works in the athlete’s favor,” says Blair Richardson, Potatoes USA president and CEO. “The message is clear: If potatoes can fuel elite athletes, they can fuel your active life, too.”

While the campaign features athletes it is not about marketing only to them. It is about showing the power of the potato through people who can influence consumers to think about potatoes differently. The campaign is being executed through a variety of mechanisms, such as race sponsorships—including a year-long partnership with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series— advertising, influencer marketing, social media and industry engagement.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Potatoes USA represents more than 2,500 potato growers and handlers across the country. It was established in 1971 by a group of potato growers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes.

