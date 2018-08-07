Welch’s Enters The Energy Drink Category With New Sparkling Beverage

Looking to reimagine the energy drink category, Welch’s has launched Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy. The line delivers sustainably farmed Welch’s juice with natural energy from organic coffee extract.

“We saw a need in the market for an energy drink that actually tastes good,” said John Walston, Welch’s senior brand manager. “Welch’s Sparkling Plus Energy delivers a great, bold taste, and it’s a product you can feel good about buying because as always, 100 percent of our profits go back to our small family farmers. The energy drink category is expanding, and we are excited to evolve our portfolio with a new product offering outside of the juice aisle.”

Welch’s Energy expands the brand’s portfolio into a new category with a focus specifically on a male audience. The product is currently available as part of a limited rollout in three markets, including New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington D.C., with plans to expand into new markets. Welch’s Energy is available in two flavors—Sparkling Grape and Sparkling Fruit Punch—with an SRP of $2.19 for a 16-oz. can.

Welch’s is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative. Located across America and in Ontario, Canada, the cooperative’s approximately 825 family farmers own the company and grow the Concord grapes used in Welch’s juices and other grape-based products.

The company’s products are sold throughout the U.S. and in approximately 40 countries around the globe.

