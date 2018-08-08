H-E-B Names Georgoff Chief Product Officer, H-E-B Digital

H-E-B has appointed Mike Georgoff as its chief product officer, H-E-B digital. Drawing on more than a decade of experience working with high-growth consumer technology startups, Georgoff will help drive H-E-B’s continued omnichannel growth, leading the company’s digital-product strategy, design and development. He will report to Chief Digital Officer Jag Bath.

“This is an industry-leading company that is strategically positioned to deliver a cutting-edge digital experience to customers,” said Georgoff. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to join such a talented team focused on bringing innovation, growth and success to H-E-B.”

Most recently, Georgoff served as chief product officer at Main Street Hub, an Austin-based digital marketing firm that was acquired by GoDaddy earlier this year. Prior to Main Street Hub, the University of Michigan graduate held leadership roles at Redbox and RetailMeNot, helping to propel each from early-stage businesses to $1 billion-plus public companies.

Today’s news is the latest in a series of announcements and strategic technology investments that H-E-B says it has forged to enhance its digital offerings. Among these investments are the retailer’s recent acquisition of Favor, an on-demand delivery service, and its continued rollout of H-E-B Delivery and H-E-B Curbside, which is available in more than 100 locations across the Lone Star State and is on track to reach 165 stores in 2018.

“Mike is a highly-respected veteran of product development in the digital space, and someone with his expertise strengthens our commitment to building out H-E-B’s omnichannel services,” Bath said. “He has a proven track record leading successful product and design teams, which puts him in a position to help us build the ultimate digital experience for our customers to go along with the unparalleled service of our world-class stores.”

H-E-B, with sales of $25 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 109,000 people.

