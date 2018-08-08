Kroger Explores Potential Sale Of Turkey Hill Business

The Kroger Co. is exploring strategic alternatives for its Turkey Hill business, including a potential sale.

With nearly 800 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates, Turkey Hill produces a full line of iced teas, fruit drinks, milk, frozen dairy treats and a variety of ice cream at its Conestoga, Pennsylvania, manufacturing and distribution facility.

“Turkey Hill is a unique CPG (consumer packaged goods) food business within Kroger Manufacturing as it is a strong, nationally known brand,” said Erin Sharp, group VP for Kroger manufacturing. “Turkey Hill’s successful and recognizable ice cream and beverage products have the potential for greater growth outside of our company. We want to ensure Turkey Hill has every opportunity to meet its full potential.”

“I would like to thank our skilled and dedicated associates for building a successful brand our customers love,” added Sharp. “We believe it is in the best interest of our associates, the Turkey Hill business and our shareholders to explore this course of action.”

Kroger owns 38 food manufacturing plants, including 19 dairies, that produce Turkey Hill branded products sold nationwide and Our Brands products for Kroger’s family of stores.

The company has hired Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to identify, review and evaluate its options.

