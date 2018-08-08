Rutter’s Expands Grab & Go Menu With Locally Grown Produce

Convenience store chain Rutter’s of York, Pennsylvania, is expanding its fresh and local initiatives by adding seasonal fruits and vegetables to its grab-and-go cold cases and menu offerings.

On Aug. 6, Rutter’s began offering customers a fresh assortment of watermelon, blueberries, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sweet corn and yellow and green squash in the grab-and-go case located in the center of the store. The watermelon, blueberries and tomatoes are sold in ready-to-eat packages. The sweet corn and squash are freshly packed and offer customers the added convenience of selecting a fresh side for home-cooked meals.

At the foodservice kiosks, customers also can choose local mushrooms, green peppers and onions to add to their favorite items.

Fresh and local ingredients used in Rutter’s on-site restaurants include sliced and chopped sweet onions, sliced green peppers and mushrooms, all grown in Pennsylvania. As the growing seasons change, so will Rutter’s fresh selection of ingredients.

Family farms throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia are providing the produce.

“Rutter’s has an agricultural, dairy and foodservice history spanning several hundred years in the Central Pennsylvania community. With our fresh and local focus, we are supporting businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic region while offering our customers healthy, economically sustainable products,” said Ryan Krebs, Rutter’s director of foodservice. “Rutter’s operating footprint is one of the most agriculturally rich states in the country, so it is rewarding to fulfill my commitment to offering restaurant quality, fresh food in our convenience stores by partnering with local farmers and food producers.”

Rutter’s began its fresh and local initiative several years ago, and the company recently hired a sourcing expert dedicated to expanding local sourcing partners. The company defines local as a product or manufacturer located in the state of Pennsylvania or within 100 miles of the corporate office in York, Pennsylvania. Rutter’s now works with more than 55 local brands and 12 Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia produce farms for both retail packaged products and ingredients for freshly made restaurant items.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. It operates 70 locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company as well as a real estate company.

