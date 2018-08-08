ShopRite Opens New Store In Lake Ronkonkoma, New York

ShopRite celebrated the opening of its new, full-service supermarket in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, on Aug. 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located at 601 Portion Road, the 45,000-s.f. supermarket is operated by the Gallagher family, who joined ShopRite Partners In Caring—ShopRite’s community-based, hunger-fighting initiative—in making a donation to Long Island Cares food bank as part of the opening festivities.

The existing retail space was completely renovated to make way for a new ShopRite with what the grocer says is a convenient shopping format. The store was outfitted with the latest energy-saving and sustainable technologies, including LED lighting and environmentally friendly refrigerant systems. The parking lot was refreshed with newly installed landscaping and lighting.

The store will employ approximately 250 people, many of them local residents.

Visitors to the store will find favorite ShopRite departments such as the from-scratch bake shop with cakes for special occasions and freshly made bread; a meat department with trained butchers; a full-service seafood department with daily, fresh catch deliveries; a floral shop; full-service deli with Boar’s Head products and prepared foods department with grab-and-go items, freshly prepared hot entrees, salad and olive bars, and made-to-order sandwiches. The new ShopRite in Lake Ronkonkoma also will offer a large selection of organic, local and gluten-free foods and fresh produce.

“We are very excited to bring ShopRite to Lake Ronkonkoma with the opening of this state-of-the-art shopping destination. The new supermarket will be dedicated to providing low prices and outstanding service to the local community,” said Charles Gallagher, president of Gallagher Family Markets.

Charles and his wife, Judith, own and operate the ShopRite of Selden and are joined by other members of the family in running the new store on Portion Road.

The ShopRite of Lake Ronkonkoma is be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

