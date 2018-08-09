Golden West Introduces Beef, Pork And Turkey ‘Tisserie’ Roasts To Retail

Golden West Food Group, based in Vernon, California, is bringing something new to in-store rotisseries nationwide. With the introduction of Beeftisserie, Porktisserie and Turkeytisserie, Golden West hopes to upgrade dinnertime offerings for the retail deli.

The meat is hand-cut and seasoned at Golden West and then is prepared in-store by slow roasting in the rotisserie ovens before it is displayed in retail-ready packaging.

“We’re helping retailers bring more options to one of the most popular areas in the store and fill carts with more ready-to-eat meal occasions,” said Zack Levenson, Golden West’s chief operating officer.

The Beeftisserie roast is made with Certified Angus Beef (CAB) brand sirloin.

“The difference using a Certified Angus Beef roast makes, in the finished fully cooked product, is incredible,” says Levenson. “And each roast meets the CAB brand’s 10 quality standards for flavor, juiciness and tenderness.”

Every case comes with six 2-lb.-average-weight Beeftisserie roasts, and each retail roast serves a family of four for an MSRP averaging $16.

The Porktisserie roast is available under the American BBQ Co. brand and in the same product sizing, with an average MSRP of $10. Golden West said its methods for seasoning and rotisserie cooking produce a restaurant-quality pork rib roast.

The rotisserie section has been growing in popularity in retail stores.

“Rotisserie is not a common at-home cooking method anyone can do, but it is a type of cooking that everyone loves,” says Levenson. “These ‘Tisserie’ roasts bring shoppers back to the store each and every week.”

Golden West offers thousands of foodservice & retail products nationwide to a variety of customers in foodservice, military, private label, retail and licensed retail channels. Its products can be found at all major retailers, club stores, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, casinos, military commissaries, resorts and theme parks and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

