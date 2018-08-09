Wayfield Foods Unveils Eden Fresh Market Concept Store

Atlanta-based Wayfield Foods has opened a new-format store called Eden Fresh Market. True to its name, the store offers a broader selection of fresh foods than a traditional Wayfield Foods store.

Eden Fresh Market is located southwest of Atlanta, at 12160 County Line Road in Fayetteville. It had a soft opening at the end of June; the first week of August marked its official grand opening.

During a visit to the store on Aug. 9, Ron Edenfield, president and CEO of Wayfield Foods, told The Shelby Report that the store is designed to have wide appeal but especially to younger customers, who are looking for products like wild-caught seafood, grassfed beef, gluten-free products, and natural and organic options.

Edenfield said the format will continue to be fine-tuned along the way because it’s such a different concept for Wayfield and they’re learning as they go.

The store offers meal kits from Freshop (which also handles the store’s click-and-collect program) as well as local products, such as The King’s Donuts from a Fairburn donut shop.

According to the store’s website, “Eden Fresh Market is committed to being your one source destination for the freshest and highest quality fruits, vegetables, seafood, meats, deli and baked goods as well as a place to meet your everyday grocery needs.”

It stocks organic, natural, vegan and locally grown foods as well as grassfed meats, grassfed dairy products, fresh baked breads, pastries, muffins and cakes, and a broad selection of wines.

See pictures of the store here:

