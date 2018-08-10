Dome Joins Potatoes USA As A Global Marketing Manager

Kayla Dome has joined Potatoes USA’s staff as a global marketing manager the organization’s retail sector.

Dome comes to Potatoes USA with a background in merchandising and sales. She spent the last several years working in the produce industry for Grimmway Farms where she managed sales and merchandising for the fresh produce category. Most recently she was the regional manager, responsible for developing integrated programs in the U.S. and Canada to grow Grimmway’s retail produce sector. While at Grimmway, she developed sales and field merchandising programs for the company’s carrots, organic vegetable and beverage product lines.

Potatoes USA says Dome brings knowledge of the retail produce industry and a strong drive to focus on potato category performance.

Dome, a Colorado native, is located in Denver. She received her degree in communication studies with an emphasis on merchandising from Colorado State University. She has a passion for running and any other outdoor activity she can participate in.

Potatoes USA is a national potato marketing and research organization. Based in Denver, Colorado, its represents more than 2,500 potato growers and handlers across the country. Potatoes USA was established in 1971 by a group of potato growers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes.

