Kroger’s Devin Ferrell Named Georgia’s Best Bagger

Devin Ferrell of Kroger’s 5900 East Lake Parkway store in McDonough, Georgia, sacked the competition at the 2018 Georgia Food Industry Association (GFIA) Convention, earning himself the title of Georgia’s Best Bagger.

The annual event, which was held July 19 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, brought together four competitors, each representing a different grocer—Kroger, Publix, Food City and Quality Foods. Ferrell won the competition, taking home the top prize of $2,000 from GFIA.

Contenders were judged on a number of bagging skills, including weight distribution, speed, technique, overall style, appearance and attitude.

Ferrell will proceed to the 2018 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Contest in San Diego in February, where he’ll have the chance to win $10,000 and be named America’s Best Bagger.

“Devin clearly takes pride in his work. He’s been one of our best baggers for years now, and we are so excited for him to have the opportunity to compete on the national stage at the National Grocer Association’s Bag Off in February,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “Devin will have the whole Atlanta division rooting for him as he tries to bring the title home.”

Ferrell is a junior studying at Georgia Southern University. He has been bagging at Kroger for three years, twice placing in the company’s “Bag Off” competition—winning the title and a $750 scholarship this year, as well as finishing in third in 2017. His hobbies are robotics, trombone in marching band and reading. He also is a tutor in mathematics and physics.

