MGA Honors Outstanding Grocer, Vendor; Inducts Simpson Into Hall Of Fame

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has a long-standing tradition of honoring the best of the best by annually presenting awards to those in the industry that “demonstrate excellence, have made significant contributions to the industry, and are highly respected by their peers.”

This year’s awards were presented by MGA Board Chairman Mark Collier and MGA President Jamie Pfuhl at the MGA’s Annual Conference in Brainerd, Minnesota on July 29. The evening showcases the accomplishments of those in the Minnesota food industry and was attended by more than 350 members of the industry.

MGA presented the 2018 Outstanding Grocer Award to Kevin and Roger Brink, owners of Brink’s Market in Chisago City. This award is presented annually to a grocer who has successfully grown a company and is respected by industry peers. The Brinks have created a thriving business by meeting the changing needs of the communities they serve, and they have been an active supporter of the association, says MGA.

Russ Davis Wholesale in Wadena was honored with MGA’s 2018 Outstanding Vendor Award, given to those who show innovation in customer support, excellence in customer service, as well as involvement in the MGA.

“Russ Davis Wholesale works diligently to provide retail partners the best service possible, and their commitment and support of the MGA is significant,” the association says.

Dean Simpson, who retired in 2017 from Dean’s Country Market, was inducted into the MGA Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding service and exemplary contributions to Minnesota’s food industry.

“Simpson has earned respect and admiration for a lifetime of outstanding commitment to the food industry,” MGA says. “His outstanding leadership and vision made this induction to the MGA Hall of Fame a well-deserved acknowledgement.”

