CVS MinuteClinic Launches New Video Care Service

CVS MinuteClinic, a retail services unit of CVS Health, is rolling out a new video healthcare service for patients with minor illnesses and injuries, skin conditions and other wellness needs. The telehealth offering, called MinuteClinic Video Visits, will provide patients with access to healthcare services 24 hours a day, seven days a week from their mobile device.

Working with Teladoc, patients can receive care via a MinuteClinic Video Visit, initiated through the CVS Pharmacy app. Patients who opt to seek care through a fully customized MinuteClinic Video Visit experience the same evidence-based care they receive at traditional MinuteClinic locations that operate inside CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.

A video visit can be used to care for patients ages two years and older who are seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury or a skin condition. Each patient will complete a health questionnaire and then be matched to a board-certified healthcare provider licensed in his or her state who will review the completed questionnaire with the patient’s medical history and proceed with the video-enabled visit.

During a MinuteClinic Video Visit, the provider will assess the patient’s condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment following evidence-based clinical care guidelines. For patients who require a prescription as part of their treatment plan, the provider will submit the prescription to the patient’s preferred pharmacy. If it is determined the patient should be seen in person for followup care or testing, the provider will recommend that the patient visit a healthcare provider in their community such as a primary care provider or a nearby MinuteClinic.

“As we continue to move the capabilities of virtual care forward, this is an exciting advancement,” said Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc. “CVS Health’s expansion of their healthcare model to include video visits brings even more care delivery options to patients, and Teladoc is proud to work with them on this offering.”

A MinuteClinic Video Visit costs $59, currently payable by credit card or debit card. Insurance coverage will be added to the experience in the coming months. The service is currently available in nine states (Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Virginia) and Washington, D.C., and is expected to be available nationwide, where allowed, by the end of 2018.

MinuteClinic has been testing telehealth as a method of increasing access to care in recent years.

During the initial phase of testing, a CVS Health study found that 95 percent of patients who opted to receive a telehealth visit were highly satisfied with the quality of care they received. In the same study, 95 percent of patients were satisfied with the convenience of using the telehealth service and the overall telehealth experience.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this innovative care option to patients,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., EVP and chief medical officer for CVS Health. “At CVS Health, we’re committed to delivering high-quality care when and where our patients need it and at prices they can afford. Through this new telehealth offering, patients now have an additional option for seeking care that is even more convenient for them.”

