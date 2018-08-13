Ahold Delhaize Planning Stop & Shop Format Update This Fall

Ahold Delhaize plans a format update for its Stop & Shop brand with a new format later this year, the Netherlands-based retailer’s CEO, Frans Muller, announced in its second quarter financial report.

Muller also noted that the launch of Peapod Digital Labs by the end of the year will create a “shared e-commerce infrastructure for all of our brands in the U.S.”

The executive also talked about the upcoming Stop & Shop brand update, noting during an analyst conference that “there will be a lot of innovation there on fresh meals, on ready-made meals, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat meal kits, different types of packaging sizes, healthier food. That’s all very much geared toward fresh formats across all the categories.”

Muller noted that 20 Stop & Shop stores will have the new format implemented by the end of the year.

Ahold Delhaize plans to elaborate more on the format remodeling at its Capital Markets Day in November.

Overall, Ahold Delhaize reported a 2.4 percent sales increase for the second quarter with a 1 percent sales increase at its U.S. banners. Net online sales grew 23 percent across the group, which Ahold Delhaize says is on pace to reach $5 billion in online consumer sales by 2020. Ahold Delhaize reported volumes at Hannaford and Food Lion remained positive in the second quarter but were challenged at other U.S. brands. Sales were unfavorably impacted by the timing of Easter.

Commenting on second quarter sales for the entire company, Muller said, “During the second quarter of 2018, our business continued to perform well, and we remain on track with the execution of our strategy, building great local brands and strengthening our leading positions in our major markets, both in our stores and online.”

