Select NECCO Assets To Be Sold At Three-Day Public Auction

Union Confectionery Machinery will host a public auction Sept. 26-28 to sell many of the physical and brand assets of New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO).

The NECCO brands for sale include Mary Jane, Mighty Malt Milk Balls, Haviland Thin Mints, Clark Bar, Sky Bar, Slap Stix, Peach Blossoms and Banana Splits. Not included are NECCO wafers, Sweethearts and Canada Mints.

Union Confectionery Machinery was tapped by a third-party buyer to sell the NECCO assets. The auction will take place at the NECCO plant, at 135 American Legion Highway in Revere, Massachusetts. Inspection of the items up for sale will take place Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 24-25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The auctions will begin each day at 10 a.m.

Round Hill Investments LLC decided to sell the NECCO brands to an unnamed national confection manufacturer.

The candy production plant abruptly shut down operations on Tuesday, July 24. The plant’s nearly 230 workers were told to report on Friday, July 27, for their last paycheck and to claim personal belongings.

Several workers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Round Hill, alleging that it failed to warn employees ahead of time that they would be laid off. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires employers to give at least 60 days’ notice for mass layoffs.

The city of Revere held a job fair for the displaced workers, and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo has been in touch with government and business contacts to open communication between them and prospective employees.

For more information, contact Jim Greenberg at Union Confectionery Machinery at Jim@unionmachinery.com or Rabin Worldwide.

