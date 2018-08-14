On Aug. 13, fellow employees, family members, customers and Hy-Vee executives gathered at the Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Hy-Vee to surprise Dave Meister, the store’s frozen foods manager, with the company’s Legendary Customer Service Award, Hy-Vee’s highest honor. The award recognizes “exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customers’ expectations.” Only nine winners are selected each year from among more than 80,000 Hy-Vee employees across eight states.

Candidates are nominated for the award by their co-workers, and winners are selected by a panel of Hy-Vee’s top officers. Nominations are evaluated on the employee’s overall contributions to the company in nine areas: passion for customer service, attitude, initiative, teamwork, problem-solving skills, dedication to Hy-Vee fundamentals, communication skills, professional image and self-confidence.

“Dave has spent the better part of two decades working for Hy-Vee and essentially ‘bleeding’ Hy-Vee,” said Deborah Ellington, human resources manager at the Plattsmouth store. “He is a true friend to anyone he comes into contact with, whether he’s known you for years or a few minutes. I get to see every day how passionate he is about this company and his work.”

“Customers in Plattsmouth come into the store specifically to see Dave because they love the service he provides,” said Joel Allen, regional VP for Hy-Vee’s western region. “He is a fantastic leader and a great ambassador for Hy-Vee.”

Hy-Vee’s Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said Meister demonstrates exactly the type of commitment to customers that Hy-Vee leaders had in mind when the Legendary Customer Service Award was established in 2006.

“Dave lives out the things Hy-Vee stands for in everything he does by providing helpful, honest and outstanding service, all while going above and beyond for our customers day after day. Over and over, nominators called out his dedication to making an impact in the local community, and doing it with a smile,” Edeker said. “This award honors the best of the best from among our Hy-Vee family, and Dave is most deserving of this recognition.”

Meister and the other 2018 recipients of the Legendary Customer Service Award will be inducted into Hy-Vee’s Customer Service Hall of Fame and receive a coveted Legendary Customer Service name badge and a custom-designed ring to commemorate the honor. They will be guests of honor at Hy-Vee’s service award dinner, which honors employees for longevity of service, in October. They also will be recognized at Hy-Vee’s annual stockholders’ meeting in December. And finally, their photos will be prominently featured on the side of Hy-Vee trucks, showcasing their smiles to millions of travelers across the Midwest.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

