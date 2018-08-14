S.Pellegrino Rolling Out Canned Sparkling Water

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is introducing cans to its product lineup.

“Delivering the same refreshing mix of gentle bubbles and fine mineral balance customers know and love, the new S.Pellegrino cans are a fun and tasteful new way to enhance any dining occasion, from an alfresco dinner to a sunset picnic,” the company says.

The design of the cans draws inspiration from the classic S.Pellegrino bottles, including the brand’s recognizable green hue and red star, all overlaid on metallic silver. The new cans offer the same S.Pellegrino Natural Mineral Water, filtered by the Italian Alps and bottled at the source in Bergamo, Italy. As a nod to this heritage, an image of the Art Nouveau building of San Pellegrino Terme set against the Alps mountain range is featured on new fridge pack packaging, as well as on the foil on the single-serve cans.

“The iconic S.Pellegrino bottle and famed sparkling mineral water have long been a staple on dining tables worldwide. Now with our new cans, we offer a whole new way to enjoy the signature taste of S.Pellegrino, wherever you enjoy food,” said Danit Eisdorfer, group manager for S.Pellegrino. “With the addition of S.Pellegrino in sleek, modern cans, any meal occasion can be transformed into something special.”

S.Pellegrino cans will be available nationwide starting in late August and for home and office delivery through ReadyRefresh by Nestlé in select markets. Product will be available in 8-can fridge packs and single-serve format; SRP: $6.99 for an 8-can 330ml fridge pack.

