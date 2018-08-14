Stonyfield Organic Rolls Out Yogurt Snack Packs

Stonyfield Organic is introducing three new snacking options featuring a duo of organic lowfat yogurt paired with either organic graham crackers or organic pretzels for dipping. The Organic Snack Packs are the latest addition to Stonyfield’s kid-friendly lineup of organic yogurt, pouches, smoothies, tubes and string cheese.

“With back-to-school just around the corner, our Snack Packs give families another nourishing, easy snacking option they can trust. The dippable format makes eating on the go a little tastier and—more importantly for busy parents and kids—a lot more convenient, whether it’s in a lunchbox, on the sports field, or as an after school snack,” said Natalie Levine, Stonyfield brand director.

Available in three flavors, each Snack Pack contains a creamy, crunchy combination of Stonyfield Organic lowfat yogurt with either a sweet or salty choice of dipper. They are:

Strawberry lowfat yogurt and graham crackers

Chocolate-flavored lowfat yogurt and graham crackers

Chocolate-flavored lowfat yogurt and pretzels

With almost half of American households composed of Millennial parents and 46 percent of those reporting that nutrition is a leading factor when deciding which snacks to purchase for their children, Stonyfield says it is dedicated to providing parents with better-for-you organic products made without the use of pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs.

Stonyfield Snack Packs are available in Kroger, Hannaford, Market Basket & Wakefern supermarkets for an SRP of $2.29.

Keep reading: