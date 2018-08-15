California Olive Ranch Marks 20 Years With Record Olive Tree Planting

California Olive Ranch is celebrating its 20th anniversary the largest olive tree planting in California and the U.S. to date. This year alone, the brand will have planted 2,200 acres, bringing the number of total acreage in California to 3,200 since 2016. These new olive tree plantings, secured through purchases, plantings and grower partnerships, are in the Yolo, Fresno, Butte, Merced and, most recently, Kings County.

The company believes that continuing its investment in the Golden State is a “necessary step in meeting the needs of a growing consumer base for high quality and affordable extra virgin olive oil.” After receiving a $35M investment late last year, California Olive Ranch is set out to do just that, “not only contributing to the company’s growth, but the entire future of the U.S. olive oil industry.”

“These new plantings come at a crucial time for the industry as a whole. As years progress, we are seeing an upward trend in consumer demand. By increasing our level of production, we are more easily able to meet that need,” says CEO Gregg Kelley. “When we first decided to break into an industry dominated by the international market, everyone thought we were absolutely insane. Twenty years later, we’re the No. 4 olive oil brand in the U.S., and we’re growing faster than we could have ever expected.”

