FMS Promotes McClintock To VP Of Sales

FMS Solutions Holdings has promoted Stan McClintock to VP of sales. McClintock previously served as a key account executive and “assisted with helping to fill a void when the company lost Mark Ehleben, a friend and associate, last fall to a sudden heart attack,” says FMS. “Since that loss in September of 2017, Stan has helped guide the sales process and our partner relationships.”

“During his time with FMS, Stan has not only demonstrated his leadership skills, but has also proven his abilities to grow the business and develop relationships in his current role,” said Bob Graybill, CEO.

McClintock joined FMS in May 2016 with more than 45 years of experience in the grocery industry, both at retail and wholesale. He began his career as a teenager, working at a grocery store in Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in marketing., and in the following years, he worked with Kroger and Bi-Lo in different management areas and store operations. McClintock left retail for wholesale, working with Malone & Hyde, Fleming, and Associated Wholesale Grocers in many different departments, including education and training, new business development and pricing, to name a few.

He has completed several Cornell University Food Industry Management program courses and has been certified by FMI/Cornell University as a food safety and sanitation instructor.

McClintock will be based out of Kansas City, Kansas, and will be responsible for the business development team in both the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1974, FMS is a provider of benchmarking, best practices, strategic support and consulting services to independent supermarkets across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

