Hy-Vee Closing Waseca, Minnesota, Store Sept. 30

The Waseca Hy-Vee, located at 1230 N. State Street, will permanently close at 10 p.m. on Sept. 30, and the store’s 136 full- and part-time employees will be offered opportunities to be relocated across the company’s other area stores.

Hy-Vee opened the store in 1988.

The building and parking lot are owned by a landlord rather than by Hy-Vee, and the store’s lease expires in November.

“Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts to work with the property’s landlord, the lease on the building will not be renewed. This is not something we want to do, but the landlord has left us no choice,” said Mary Fuhrman, senior regional VP of Hy-Vee’s northern region. “The Waseca Hy-Vee has served as a neighborhood store for many residents for a number of years, and we understand it will be missed by our customers. We haven’t ever been in a situation like this in the history of our company. At a time when many communities are recruiting us to their cities, we must leave Waseca.”

Employees at the Waseca Hy-Vee were notified Aug. 13 of its permanent closure. Customers will be notified verbally and by signage posted throughout the store.

Prescriptions will be filled until the store closes. In the upcoming weeks, pharmacy customers will receive a letter outlining how their future prescriptions will be handled.

“We have always been committed to the Waseca community and its surrounding areas, and we are saddened that we are no longer able to keep our store in this community,” said Fuhrman.

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

