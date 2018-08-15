Philadelphia Magazine Touts Royal Farms’ Fried Chicken

Baltimore-based convenience store chain Royal Farms has made Philadelphia Magazine‘s “Best of Philly 2018” list for its fried chicken dinner.

Every year the magazine researches local places to eat, drink and shop so they can give Philadelphians a “rip out and keep” guide to the city.

Commenting on Royal Farms’ fried chicken program, Philadelphia Magazine wrote in its August edition: “Imagine a super-Wawa (the kind with a gas station), but instead of hoagies, it sells fried chicken. Really, really crispy, juicy, salty fried chicken. Confusingly good fried chicken. At a gas station.”

This recognition comes nearly a year after Royal Farms was mentioned first in a Food & Wine Magazine article that reviewed food offerings from gas stations across the country.

Royal Farms currently is running its first “Chickenpalooza,” where customers can grab a $5 chicken box that comes with fries and a roll with a $1 beverage. New items like Chicken Cordon Bleu subs and Chicken Tender snack wraps are available for purchase as well. Royal Farms also offers its customers the “RoFo Rewards” program, through which customers buy six items and get the seventh item free.

Founded in 1959, Royal Farms is a convenience and gas station chain that operates nearly 200 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company’s vision is to be “the ‘Quick & Friendly’ restaurant of choice by offering quality, freshly prepared foods, convenience products and value-priced fuel.”

Keep reading: