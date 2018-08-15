Walmart Opens New Distribution Center In Mobile, Alabama

Walmart hosted a grand opening celebration this week to commemorate the official opening of its new $135 million distribution center in Mobile, Alabama. The event was a culmination of a multi-year effort, supported by state and local officials and community members, intended to strengthen Walmart’s supply chain network.

During the ceremony, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and local officials highlighted the many benefits the new 2.6 million-s.f. distribution center will bring to the area, including increased regional economic growth and local career opportunities with a path for advancement.

“Walmart proves to be a great corporate partner to the state of Alabama, year after year, by investing in its stores, its employees and the surrounding community. Their commitment cannot be better proven than by the opening of this new distribution center, which, when fully operational, will provide approximately 750 quality jobs in the Mobile area,” said Governor Ivey. “We are grateful to Walmart for supporting the economic health of the Port City, and for the large role they play in propelling our great state forward.”

Announced in March 2017, the new storage and cross-dock facility will supply several regional distribution centers that support approximately 700 Walmart stores in Alabama, Mississippi and beyond.

“We are excited about how this facility will help us better serve our customers across the South and beyond, while creating a positive economic impact locally through job creation and future development,” said Jeff Breazeale, Walmart VP, direct import logistics. “We are grateful to the State of Alabama, Mobile County, the City of Mobile, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the Alabama State Port Authority for the warm welcome we have received here, and we look forward to a strong partnership with the community for years to come.”

The facility currently employs 575 full-time associates. Once fully operational, it will employ more than 750 full-time associates with wages averaging $16.50 an hour. Salaried associates in Mobile are expected to earn $50,000 or more a year and will be eligible for additional annual incentives.

“A major foundation of our company’s strong culture is our commitment to ‘strive for excellence.’ My team and I are excited to offer so many residents the opportunity to build a career,” said Barry Westbrooks, GM, Mobile distribution center. “Through two successful job fairs, we have filled more than 550 associate positions thus far, and look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on our associates and the customers we are fortunate to serve.”

As part of the grand opening celebration, Walmart associates presented approximately $20,000 to various organizations in the Mobile area, including Alma Bryant High School, Theodore High School, Bishop State Community College, St. Elmo Elementary School, Feeding the Gulf Coast, St. Elmo Fire Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department.

