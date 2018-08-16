Meijer Sets Opening Date For First Bridge Street Market Store

After more than a year of planning and construction Bridge Street Market will open on Aug. 29 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the corner of Bridge St. and Seward Ave.

The Bridge Street Market format is new to Meijer, and the retailer says it is a first-of-its-kind in the region. Store Manager Ken Bair says the store emphasizes fresh, convenient food and value.

“Bridge Street Market is unique—unique to the region and unique to Meijer, and we are excited to finally share it with the community,” Bair said. “From day one, we hit the ground running to ensure we had the best products on our shelves to meet the communities’ needs. We listened diligently and soaked up the West Side’s heritage, and believe that Bridge Street Market will more than deliver.”

The 37,000-s.f. store will feature a full assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; an estimated 2,000 local, artisan groceries; and Meijer and national brand products. It also will include a Mayan Buzz Café coffee shop; a beer, wine and liquor counter; and basic cleaning, health and beauty care products.

Bridge Street Market will feature open air elements with 22-ft. ceilings and a pedestrian-friendly design, with three garage-style doors that open onto the sidewalk along Bridge Street and dedicated parking on the main level of a connected parking deck.

It will anchor a development spanning a city block located amidst the city’s current mixed-use development hub, residing alongside apartments recently named The Hendrik, and an office and retail building.

“Meijer is thrilled to open Bridge Street Market as part of this exciting development on the city’s West Side,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “We believe there’s no better place to launch this new neighborhood market than in our hometown and in the heart of such an inspiring part of our city.”

Meijer says Bridge Street Market will serve as a model for future neighborhood-friendly development in the area.

Keep reading: