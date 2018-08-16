Shipt Brings Same-Day Delivery From Hy-Vee, Target To Missouri

On Aug. 28, Shipt will begin same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials from Hy-Vee and Target in Columbia and from Hy-Vee in Springfield, Missouri.

Shipt originally launched same-day delivery in Missouri in September 2017, and this move gives more than 100,000 households across the state access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour.

Shipt members will be able to shop fresh foods and household essentials from both retailers, in addition to an assortment of product categories that are unique to each retailer. To celebrate the announcement, new Missouri Shipt members who sign up before Aug. 28 will receive an annual membership for $49 rather than the regular fee of $99.

“Shipt’s marketplace brings families the mealtime staples and household essentials they use every day from beloved retailers. Now, more Missouri residents can take advantage of a convenient shopping experience that gives them time back in their busy schedules,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO, Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. Looking ahead, Shipt will continue to expand and bring same-day delivery to a growing number of households across the country.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt will add nearly 100 new shoppers across Missouri to be part of the team responsible for ensuring the fulfillment of each order.

