Atlanta Kroger Customers Raise $65K To Support Aflac Cancer Center

From July 26-29, Kroger customers and associates across metro Atlanta, Georgia, rounded up purchases to the nearest dollar, raising more than $65,403 to contribute to the WSB Care-a-Thon. All donations will be used to help fund family support services, research and the fellowship program at the Aflac Cancer Center located at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).

Ranked as one of the top 10 best childhood cancer programs in the country, the Aflac Cancer Center provides a full range of services, programs and resources to aid patients and their families.

“Our customers and associates take pride in donating to causes that tangibly help people in need and work toward finding cures and aid in the expansions of specialized centers throughout our communities,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “We hope this donation allows CHOA and the Aflac Cancer Center to continue their great work against childhood cancer.”

This donation comes on the heels of Kroger Atlanta’s “Miracle Balloons” initiative, which raised more than $375,000 for CHOA from May 20-June 2.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 184 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

