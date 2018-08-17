Ricker’s Bringing Hybrid Checkout Platform To All Stores

C-store chain Ricker’s is rolling out a new checkout experience with Skip, a mobile checkout platform, to all of its 58 Indiana stores. The retailer describes the technology as a hybrid of mobile pay and AmazonGo’s “just walk out” program.

Ricker’s says the mission of its partnership with Skip is to provide a best-in-class c-store experience and easy access to promotional deals, and to enable customers to purchase in-store items at the pump or prior to arrival.

“We are so excited to work with Ricker’s to tailor our proven product specifically to the convenience store customer experience. Their long standing dedication to this objective and vision for the future was a match made in heaven for Skip,” said the company’s founder and CEO Chase Thomason.

Skip’s technology reduces the speed of checkout from an average of 60 seconds to an instant pay-and-go action controlled by the customer.

“By adding Skip to our arsenal of customer service competencies, we expect to see higher frequency and volume of transactions simply from the competitive advantage this partnership will provide. Not to mention being able to convert frequent fuel purchasers into loyal in-store customers,” said Quinn Ricker, president and CEO of Ricker’s.

Ricker’s expects to roll out the technology to all its locations by the end of September “once the experience is fully optimized.”

