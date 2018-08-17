Take a Bite Out Of Hunger Donates 219K Pounds Of Apples

FirstFruits Marketing of Washington wrapped up its eighth annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger program at select retailers with a collective donation of 219,640 pounds of apples to local food banks, brings the total program donation to more than 2 million pounds of apples over eight seasons.

FirstFruits created Take a Bite Out of Hunger with the goal of helping feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the U.S. In its eighth year, FirstFruits continues to partner with retailers and wholesalers to make fresh apple donations on behalf of partner retailers to local food banks with the retailer contributing the cost of freight.

Participating retailers and wholesalers this year included AG New England, Barons Market, Bashas’, Charlie’s Produce, Chuck’s Produce, Dave’s Marketplace, Dissmore’s IGA, Frazier Farms Market, Good Food Stores, OK Produce, Raley’s, Roundy’s, Saar’s Market Place, Sobey’s, Stater Bros., Super 1 Foods and United Supermarkets.

“Thanks to the dedication and support of our retail partners, the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program continues to grow every year,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, FirstFruits GM. “Their participation engaging and educating consumers about the issues surrounding hunger is just as important as their donation of fresh apples to underserved families in their local markets.”

As of 2016, more than 12 percent of all U.S. households were food-insecure according to the USDA. Of those, households with children reported food insecurity at a higher rate than those without children—16 percent compared to slightly more than 10 percent.

The Take a Bite Out of Hunger program provides full retail support with campaign-themed polybags and merchandisers, point-of-sale cards and ad slicks. At the conclusion of the program, local press is invited to cover the food bank donations.

FirstFruits Marketing is a collaborative apple marketing company owned by Ralph and Cheryl Broetje.

