Whole Foods Market’s Second Charleston-Area Store Opening Aug. 29

Whole Foods Market will open its second store in the Charleston, South Carolina, area in West Ashley at 1125 Savannah Highway on Aug. 29. Opening-day shoppers will be greeted with product demonstrations and samples. Doors open at 9 a.m.

“We’re excited to join West Ashley’s vibrant community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market” said Debbie Pelkie, the store’s team leader. “The new store will feature many locally sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come to meet a friend for a drink, enjoy a quick, healthy lunch from the hot bar or stock up on locally grown seasonal produce, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

Every item sold in the 40,000-s.f. store will be free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The store also will feature:

A coffee, beer and wine venue serving Allegro coffee and espresso, nitro cold brew and iced teas, six local beers on tap with growlers available, and a curated assortment of wine, as well as snacks and burgers.

A Mediterranean food station with a variety of dishes, including lemon and herb chicken shawarma, lamb kofta and crispy chickpea falafel.

A juice bar offering made-to-order smoothies as well as juice shots and cold-pressed blends.

Products from more than 60 local suppliers ranging from Charleston MixBloody Mary mix to Paleo snacks from The New Primal to Charleston Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend.

Full-service meat and seafood departments that feature Global Animal Partnership 5 Step Animal Welfare rated meat and sustainably sourced seafood.

In-house specialties, including whiskey dry-aged ribeye and New York strip steaks, Southern buttermilk biscuits and ready-to-cook entrée options for special diets.

A selection of wine and beer, including many from local brewers like Edmund’s Oastand Frothy Beard Brewing, and a variety of hand-cut cheeses from around the world.

Indoor and outdoor seating areas for customers to eat, drink and gather, and enjoy music and outdoor games.

A prepared foods section that includes sushi, Asian street food, a self-serve pizza station, salad bars and hot bars.

A curated beauty and body care department featuring lines such as W3II People, Au Naturale Cosmetics, Pacifica and Alba Botanica, as well as body balm and hand soaps from local beauty company Deep Steep.

Whole Foods West Ashley will hire approximately 140 team members for positions throughout the store.

The first Charleston Whole Foods store is located in Mount Pleasant at 923 Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

