Harps Opening A 10Box Cost Plus Store In Claremore, Oklahoma

Harps Food Stores has acquired the Warehouse Market located at 322 N. Lynn Riggs Boulevard in Claremore, Oklahoma. The retailer plans to convert the store into its 10Box Cost Plus Food Stores format.

Warehouse Market’s last day of business in Claremore will be on Tuesday, Aug. 21, said Dan Meredith, VP of Warehouse Market, in a statement. “We will be open normal hours. Our more than 500 employees will continue to operate our other nine grocery stores located in Tulsa and Sapulpa. Warehouse Markets have served Oklahomans since 1938.

“We would like to thank all of our many customers for their past business, and we know that our great friends at 10Box are looking forward to being your choice for all of your grocery shopping needs,” Meredith continued. “10Box will continue to employ those currently working at Warehouse Market in Claremore while they complete a $2 million investment in equipment and facility improvements. We know that everyone will be very pleased with all that 10Box has to offer when they reopen on Nov. 14.”

The 10Box Cost Plus format offers shoppers a new way to save on groceries, selling items at cost plus 10 percent, added at checkout. The new store will feature a fresh beef, pork and poultry, a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as frozen, dairy and packaged groceries.

EZ Cash, currently located inside Warehouse Market, will close while the new 10Box is under construction and will reopen with the new store. During the remodel, EZ Cash will serve its customers with a mobile check cashing operation in the 10Box parking lot.

The Claremore store will be Harps’ ninth 10Box location.

