Texas Craft Brewer Shiner Launches Two New Brews

Spoetzl Brewery, maker of Shiner, is adding two new year-round beers to its lineup. The new fixtures, Shiner Wicked Juicy IPA and Shiner Day Quencher Session Ale, are hitting store shelves in Texas in August and are slated for a national debut in September. The new beers join company staples Shiner Bock and Shiner Light Blonde.

Wicked Juicy IPA is dry hopped, unfiltered and “bursting with Citra hops for a deliciously full-bodied brew,” says Spoetzl. Wicked Juicy is available in 12-oz. and 19.2-oz. cans as well as on draught.

Day Quencher is a dry hopped session ale brewed with Mosaic hops for a “fruity aroma and a crisp, clean finish.” It is available in both 12-oz. and 19.2-oz. cans in a mosaic pattern inspired by the hops used to brew the ale.

“Both beer styles are very much on trend and experiencing record category growth,” says Gregor Mina, director of marketing for Spoetzl Brewery. “It’s exciting to expand our portfolio with new variants to showcase the true craftsmanship of Shiner while complementing our core beers that have been fan-favorites for decades.”

Each of the new releases will be supported by a TV advertising spot in an illustrated style which will run from August through October on local Texas cable and sports networks.

Spoetzl’s beers are carried at grocery and convenience stores throughout Texas, including Walmart, Brookshire Bros., H-E-B, Buc-ees and 7-Eleven, among others.

