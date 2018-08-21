Floral Industry Veteran Schrama Launches New Wholesale Business

Lexiflor Inc. is joining the fresh-cut flower industry as the newest provider of consumer bunches and bouquets available to supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide. The newly launched company specializes in consumer bunches, including high- volume, seasonal and novelties, as well as hand-crafted and in-house designed bouquets, all assembled in the U.S. and at farm level.

“Our floral bunches and bouquets will be among the best collections available on the market today,” said Mark Schrama, Lexiflor founder and CEO. “We are committed to creating collections that are unique to you and your customers while providing you with seamless and efficient service.”

Schrama has more than twenty years of experience working in the floral industry and believes his knowledge along with his relationships with the “world’s best farms,” will bring unique and creative product offerings to Lexiflor customers. Schrama has worked with grocery and supermarket retailers, affording him what he says is an “acute understanding of the complexities required for shipping and receiving fresh-cut floral products.”

Lexiflor is based in Doral, Florida.

