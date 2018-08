Kroger Named To Fortune Magazine’s Change The World 2018 List

The Kroger Co. debuted in the sixth spot on Fortune Magazine’s fourth annual Change the World 2018 list in recognition of its social impact plan Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, which aims to end hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

This year’s Change the World issue highlights the work of 57 big companies across the world using their resources to solve societal problems.

“Kroger is honored and thrilled to be recognized by Fortune for how we are leveraging our business and resources to create social impact through Zero Hunger | Zero Waste,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Being a socially conscious company has always been a part of Kroger’s culture and core business operations, and today it is a driver of Restock Kroger. This recognition is possible thanks to the legacy of the leaders who have gone before us and the incredible inspired actions of our associates. From Barney Kroger donating day-old bread to feed hungry neighbors until today, we are committed to living our purpose: to feed the human spirit.”

In 2017, Kroger donated 325 million meals, in food and funds combined, to help end hunger in its communities through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Food Rescue program. The retailer also conducted a detailed food waste analysis in partnership with World Wildlife Fund to establish a baseline for achieving zero food waste by 2025.

“When we launched Zero Hunger | Zero Waste nearly a year ago, we knew it was an incredibly bold goal for 2025. Kroger’s deep heritage of generosity gave us the confidence to use our scale for good,” said Jessica Adelman, Kroger’s group VP of corporate affairs. “Kroger’s plan is both ambitious and focused—to address food insecurity in our communities in a greater way by accelerating food donations to provide 3 billion meals by 2025, reducing food waste throughout our operations, advocating for Zero Hunger | Zero Waste public policy solutions, forming NGO and stakeholder partnerships because we know we can’t do it alone, plus establishing the $10 Million Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund. Together, we believe Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan will transform communities across America and improve health for millions.”

