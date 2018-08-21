Perrier & Juice Makes U.S. Debut In Los Angeles

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water has introduced Perrier & Juice for the first time in the U.S., available exclusively in the Los Angeles area. The new product line features Perrier mineral water, mixed with real fruit juices and a touch of sugar.

Perrier & Juice drink is available in three flavors: Strawberry & Kiwi, Peach & Cherry and Pineapple & Mango, all of which include apple and lemon juices.

“We are excited to take thirst-quenching refreshment up a notch with the introduction of Perrier & Juice drink,” said Grant McKenzie, VP and GM International Brands. “We know our consumers are craving flavorful refreshment options, and we can’t wait to introduce Los Angeles consumers to this new bold and juicy treat.”

Perrier & Juice is available in 8.45-fl-oz. slim can four-packs and 11.15-fl-oz. cans at select retailers throughout the greater Los Angeles area, including Amazon Fresh, Bristol Farms, Costco, Food 4 Less, Pavilions, Prime Now, Ralphs, Stater Bros, Vons and 7-11. Beginning in September, the product also will be available at AM-PM, Chevron Extra Mile, Sprouts and Target. It also is available for home or office delivery through ReadyRefresh by Nestlé.

The drinks contain 45 calories per 8.45-oz. can and 60 calories per 11.15-oz. can.

