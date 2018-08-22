AGNE Joins New Hampshire In Highlighting Eat Local Month

Throughout August, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) has joined with more than 70 partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eat Local Month, a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and producers.

“New Hampshire residents and visitors alike are showing unprecedented interest in local food, and this month-long celebration offers a great opportunity to feature New Hampshire-grown foods and farms,” said Gail McWilliam Jellie from the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food.

AGNE has begun sourcing produce through Three Rivers Farmers Alliance, a network of farms and local producers, working cooperatively in the Seacoast of New Hampshire to market, aggregate and distribute locally produced food. So far this season, customers have found New Hampshire-grown kale, tomatoes, peaches, corn and beans at hundreds of AGNE member stores.

AGNE also is committed to making locally grown produce more accessible to New Hampshire residents of all income levels with its participation in the Double Up Food Bucks program, available at 10 grocery stores throughout the state.

Double Up matches the value of SNAP dollars spent on fresh fruits and vegetables, helping low-income families bring home more healthy food. SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. Participating sites also commit to tracking and growing local produce sourcing each year, ensuring Double Up also benefits area farmers.

Double Up Food Bucks is a national model for healthy food incentives active in more than 25 states across the country. Pioneered by national nonprofit Fair Food Network in 2009, Double Up helps low-income families eat more fresh fruits and vegetables while supporting family farmers and growing local economies.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are so important for a healthy diet, but for some consumers, the cost of buying all they need can be prohibitive. Double Up Food Bucks allows participating families to double what they can buy, and that’s a big win for everyone,” said Ed Rawson, SVP of sales and merchandising for AGNE.

Promotion of this year’s New Hampshire Eat Local Month is in collaboration with the Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food, Monadnock Buy Local and Seacoast Eat Local.

