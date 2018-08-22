Tops Pleased With Union Vote On Employee Pension Funding

Tops Market LLC is pleased with a union vote that approved new employee pension funding. According to Tops, the vote is a significant step toward financial restructuring efforts and a move to emerge from Chapter 11.

“The ratification of our agreement with the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) is significant and will enable us to provide important benefits to its members and proceed with our financial restructuring efforts. We look forward to working through the court-supervised process so we can ensure the long-term viability of our business and compete more effectively in today’s highly competitive and evolving market,” said Kathleen Romanowski-Sautter, Tops Market spokesperson.

UFCW Local One, representing nearly 12,000 workers in New York, scheduled ratification meetings Aug. 7-9 for its members on a new employee pension funding agreement between the union and Tops. Members voted in 18 locations across Local One’s jurisdiction. Votes ranged from 71 to 81 percent in favor of the plan and 19 to 21 percent in opposition.

Since early April, Local One has been negotiating with Tops and its secured bondholders, Silver Point Capital, Greenwich, Connecticut, which will be the equity owner of Tops when it emerges from bankruptcy. The negotiations focused on the elimination of the defined benefit pension plan and a funding mechanism for a new 401(k) plan.

“This has been a long and tedious negotiation process,” said Local One Union President Frank DeRiso. “From day one, I stated to the company and its bondholders that we would not entertain an offer that included reduced labor costs. We are looking for a viable 401(k) to help offset the loss of the members’ defined benefit plan.

“This is totally up to the membership. It is my job to bring the best possible offer to the members to vote on. This process took so long because we had to make sure the offer was going to be sufficient to help offset some of the monthly pension loss in the future. Now, it will be in the members’ hands. They will vote to accept or reject the offer, and we will explain their options in full details at the meetings.”

According to a union press release, everything else in the Tops contract will stay the same over the next 21 months until the current contract expires. The only change to the current contract is the defined contribution plan elimination and the new 401(k) plan funding.

