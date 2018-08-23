Kraft Heinz And Oprah Launching ‘O, That’s Good!’ Frozen Pizza

Oprah Winfrey, in collaboration with Kraft Heinz, is expanding the O, That’s Good! brand with a new line of frozen pizzas. This launch is the third category from Mealtime Stories LLC, the joint venture between Kraft Heinz and Winfrey, which released refrigerated soups and side dishes in 2017.

The frozen pizzas, like other O, That’s Good! products, are made with a nutritious twist: one third of the classic crust is made with cauliflower. The new line also is made with no artificial flavors or dyes.

“Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” said Winfrey. “I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”

“At Kraft Heinz, we understand that the trifecta of great taste, real ingredients and convenience in food options is nearly impossible to find,” said Christopher Urban, head of Mealtime Stories at Kraft Heinz. “After the success of O, That’s Good! refrigerated soups and sides, we wanted to bring excitement to the pizza category and give families even more delicious options to please everyone at the dinner table.”

Mealtime Stories will support the launch of O, That’s Good! frozen pizzas with a 360 degree marketing campaign, including a new national TV ad featuring Winfrey.

The pizzas (SRP $6.99) are available in the frozen pizza aisle at grocery stores nationwide in four varieties: Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme and Fire Roasted Veggie. Along with pizza, the brand is extending its original line with four new refrigerated soups (SRP $4.99) and sides (SRP $4.49) with a nutritious twist: Chicken With White & Wild Rice Soup, Roasted Corn Chowder, Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli Cheddar Rice.

Ten percent of Mealtime Stories’ profits will be split equally between charitable organizations Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America to support the fight against hunger. The Kraft Heinz Co. Foundation intends to make annual donations on behalf of Mealtime Stories to these charities until the joint venture becomes profitable.

Keep reading: