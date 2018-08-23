Shipt Expands Reach Of Same-Day Delivery In Texas

Shipt soon will begin same-day delivery of an assortment of groceries and household essentials from H-E-B and Target across ten Texas metro areas.

Shipt originally launched in the state of Texas in 2015, and this launch gives more than 200,000 additional households across Texas access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. Areas included in this expansion are:

Bay City delivery from H-E-B beginning Sept. 18

Brenham, Fredericksburg, Laredo, Stephenville, Granbury, Uvalde and Victoria delivery from H-E-B beginning Aug. 30

Huntsville delivery from H-E-B and Target beginning Aug. 30

San Angelo delivery from H-E-B and Target beginning Aug. 30

Shipt members will be able to shop fresh foods and household essentials from these retailers, in addition to an assortment of product categories that are unique to each retailer.

“Texas was one of the first states where we launched Shipt in back in 2015, and we’ve since built a lot of momentum in the state, making it a natural fit to expand our marketplace. Now, more Texas residents than ever can take advantage of same-day delivery from a variety of retailers they know and love,” said Bill Smith, Shipt founder and CEO. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add more than 450 new shoppers across the state of Texas to be part of the team responsible for ensuring fulfillment of each order.

Keep reading: