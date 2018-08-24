Acuity Brands Opens Interactive Grocery Store Innovation Center

Acuity Brands Inc. this week launched its Grocery Store Innovation Center, where grocery retailers can receive a demonstration and interact with the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, such as indoor location-based services. Located in Acuity’s Center for Light + Space in Atlanta, Georgia, the Innovation Center features lighting-based IoT solutions that can enable what Acuity says is a frictionless, omnichannel experience for shoppers, and can enhance front and back-store operations for grocers.

“The center allows grocery retailers to test and explore indoor positioning, wayfinding, spatial analytics, as well as asset tracking and management that can improve operations,” said Audey Cash, SVP, enterprise solutions, Acuity Brands Lighting. “Connecting the physical store with the digital environment can help retailers reduce operating costs, enable the deployment of loyalty programs, empower front-line employees and provide for a more efficient and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Acuity Brands has deployed location-based services in nearly 200 million s.f. of indoor retail space across 2,500 buildings, and was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan with its Product Innovation award, “Enhancing IoT Applications for Connected Buildings.” Solutions recognized include Atrius-Ready luminaires, nLight controls and Atrius IoT location-based services.

Registration for an onsite visit or virtual tour is available here.

