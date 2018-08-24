V8 Introduces New Plant-Powered Beverage With Sweet Potatoes

Campbell Soup Co., maker of V8, is launching V8+Hydrate, a new plant-based beverage featuring sweet potato juice.

“This category-changing beverage taps into the naturally occurring electrolytes and glucose of the sweet potato and perfectly blends it with water—creating an isotonic beverage that quickly replenishes fluids and nutrients,” says Campbell.

With 45 calories in each 8-oz. can, V8+Hydrate contains one full serving of vegetables, no artificial sweeteners, is non-GMO, gluten free and vegan friendly. Its available in three flavors: Strawberry Cucumber, Coconut Watermelon and Orange Grapefruit.

“As the vegetable nutrition experts for over 80 years, we know our consumers are seeking to live healthier lifestyles and turning to products that contain added nutrients and functionality,” said Diego Palmieri, chief marketing officer of U.S. meals and beverages at Campbell. “V8+Hydrate is a beverage that responds to key consumer demands with a clean, crisp, great taste, and at a more accessible price point. Whether you’re on the go, or just finishing your workout, V8+Hydrate brings a full-suite of benefits to the table through the inherent goodness of sweet potatoes.”

The 8-oz. cans are shipping to retailers nationwide now with an SRP of $4.99/6-pack.

