Zippin Opens Checkout-Free Store In San Francisco

Described as the first competitor to Amazon Go, the e-commerce giant’s checkout-free store in Seattle, Zippin, a San Francisco-based startup, has opened a concept store in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood to showcase its automated shopping technology in a real-life retail environment.

Access to the San Francisco concept store currently is through private invitation; the shop will be open to the public for limited hours during the week beginning in mid-September.

Zippin’s checkout-free software platform is being marketed to retailers so that they can “quickly deploy frictionless shopping in stores and bring an end to waiting in line for good,” the company says.

Zippin’s ecosystem—which integrates its proprietary software with readily available hardware—uses a combination of overhead cameras and smart shelf sensors for accuracy.

When leaving the store, customers receive a receipt detailing their charges.

Consumers in the U.S. waste nearly 37 billion hours a year standing in line, and a significant portion of that is spent waiting in retail checkout lines, the company says.

While early approaches to autonomous shopping have relied solely on cameras to track purchases, Zippin’s setup—which integrates its proprietary software with readily available hardware—uses a combination of overhead cameras and smart shelf sensors. Zippin says its approach stands out for its ability to work accurately even in a crowded store.

“Consumer frustration with checkout lines is driving a tidal wave of demand among retailers and real estate owners keen to provide a frictionless retail experience,” said Zippin CEO, Krishna Motukuri. “With annual sales of grocery stores, convenience stores and quick-serve restaurants totaling nearly $1.6 trillion in the U.S. alone, we believe there is a sizeable market opportunity for us to pursue.”

Zippin’s platform offers all retailers a way to meet this demand, while increasing profits by freeing-up real estate and human capital and achieving better inventory and merchandising efficiencies through real-time data captured by the system.

“Despite the popularity of shopping online, brick-and-mortar retail still accounts for more than 90 percent of all purchases made in the U.S. With Zippin, traditional retailers can now compete against e-commerce companies, which until now have had the advantage of leveraging a host of key data about their customers,” Motukuri said.

For consumers, they download the Zippin app (available on iTunes and Google Play) and connect their preferred payment method. The app contains their store “key” or QR code which can be scanned to gain entry to a shop. Overhead cameras follow customers’ movements as they move around the store—without using face recognition. Cameras and smart shelf sensors track when and which products are picked up or put back. Combining these two inputs allows Zippin to place the right items in the right shoppers’ virtual carts. On leaving the store, customers receive a receipt detailing their charges.

