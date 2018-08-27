Inspira Marketing Expands With Four New Hires

Inspira Marketing Group, a Norwalk, Connecticut, experiential-marketing agency celebrating its 10th anniversary, has hired four additional staff members to handle future growth.

“We’ve entered a phase of unprecedented growth,” says Inspira founder, Jeff Snyder. “We value the long-term relationships we’ve forged with clients like Diageo and Henkel and are excited about the new partnerships we’ve built with emerging brands like Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee, Outsiders Pizza and Arla Foods.”

Dan Sullivan will lead the brand experience growth team, which serves as a launch point for emerging client relationships. Sullivan brings more than 20 years of executive-level expertise and deep industry experience, including senior positions at Momentum Worldwide, LeadDog Marketing Group/CSM and Ryan Partnership, where he led strategic business development and managed relationships with brands such as Verizon, Reebok, Coca-Cola and Audi, among others.

Ann D’Adamo has been named director of marketing and communications. In this role, D’Adamo will grow Inspira’s thought leadership, agency marketing and social strategy offerings. She previously was the content director at Women’s Marketing.

Natalie Barnes and Sean Hannigan join as division field marketing leads for Diageo brands. Barnes joins the company from Southern/Glazers Wine & Spirits, where she was a regional marketing director responsible for creating state-level activation plans for the Jim Beam, Constellation and Campari portfolios. Hannigan comes to Inspira from Legacy Marketing partners, where he was the national account director for Pernod Ricardo, managing and executing trade and consumer engagement programs for the on- and off-premise channels.

“These new hires further our dedication to providing clients access to strategic business resources with categorically relevant backgrounds,” says Snyder. “We look forward to the innovation, skills and knowledge they bring to drive success for our clients and Inspira’s next decade of growth.”

Inspira focuses on marketing campaigns across a variety of industries, including CPG, technology and food and beverage, while devoting a portion of its profits to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

